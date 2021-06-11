https://www.dailywire.com/news/harrison-ford-78-begins-shooting-fifth-indiana-jones-movie

Harrison Ford is still going strong at 78.

The actor — the same age as President Joe Biden — has just begun filming the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series.

The actor, who first played the adventurous archeologist in 1981, will star with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 35. Initial filming began this week in Grosmont, a village in England.

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

“Swastikas on set have been covered to avoid offense,” The Sun reported. “A source said: ‘They’re desperate not to cause offense, so filming will mainly take place at night, under the cover of darkness. All effort is being taken to be as sensitive as possible.’”

Plot details are being kept secret, but “rumors include a 1960s space race theme,” Deadline reported. “[L]ocal reports in the UK also point to a shoot at Bamburgh castle.”

The 78-year-old Ford last dusted off his fedora for the 2008 installment Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in which the iconic archaeologist became entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artefacts known as the Crystal Skulls. Despite mixed reviews, the film took close to $800 million globally. The original Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered 40 years ago this month in the U.S. and was followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), which also starred Sean Connery as Indy’s dad.

But Esquire offered some more insight into the movie, which won’t come out until summer 2022. For instance, Steven Spielberg is handing over directing duties to James Margold, who directed “Logan” and Ford v Ferrari.”

That marks the first time since the franchise debuted in 1981 that someone other than Spielberg will be directing. However, he is still firmly attached to the project, in a producing role. In case that makes you a bit nervous, the Indiana Jones music buffs will be happy to hear that John Williams, the composer who has been behind the film series since day one, will return. Currently, no one has revealed the plot of the upcoming film, though photos from the set reveal that filming is taking place, at least in part, at a castle in England. Earlier this week, photogs also captured a replica SS motorbike on set, which looks pretty badass if we say so ourselves.

Digital Spy also reported on the shoot. “Uploaded online from production in Yorkshire, the new clip from YouTube account nymrfootage … shows a train emblazoned with Nazi insignia such as the swastika and Reichsadler (Imperial Eagle), suggesting that Harrison Ford’s character will face off once again with the fascists,” said the site.

Other actors include Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Den of Geek also offered a few tidbits. “Production is kicking off in the UK, at Bamburgh Castle, a fortress located in the northeast coast of England that dates back to the 11th century. Its halls are also said to be haunted by a ghost called the Pink Lady, who allegedly has some of the film crew spooked.”

