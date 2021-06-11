https://www.mrctv.org/blog/humpty-dumpty-has-great-fall-c-span-callers-have-great-ballroasting-cnns-brian-stelter

You would think the talking heads on cable news channels might have some kind of conflict saying what they say while still considering themselves “journalists.” But if we’re talking about CNN specifically, they apparently don’t lose a wink of sleep at night conflating their commentary with actual journalism. That’s why it’s especially sweet when said talking heads step outside their little New York/D.C. bubble and get a verbal dose of their own medicine.

CNN’s supposed “Reliable Source” Brian Stelter made an appearance on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Thursday and some callers blasted CNN for being “a bunch of liars about Donald Trump” and for Stelter being “the biggest minister of misinformation.”

One caller in particular took Stelter to task for essentially being a “minister” of the fake news machine:

Mr. Stelter is the biggest minister of misinformation I have ever heard and I’m a news junkie. This gentleman told the American people in his news organization, which he pretty much had control over, for four years that there was Russia collusion. And actually, after all the $35-40 million of a government investigation, come to find out there was zero, zero collusion from the Trump administration and Russia. But he is such a bipartisan [sic] — what did he say? He made the statement just a few minutes ago that the stories are always evolving. Yeah, his stories absolutely evolve.

While Stelter did say that he “respected” the opinion of the caller, he doubled-down on the elitist, establishment media stance that “the ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia are significant.”

That must be why Trump was convicted in the Senate of colluding with Russia while the Mueller Report stated as much. Oh wait. None of that happened, huh? I guess the “ties” weren’t all that “significant” then, huh Bri?

Other callers chimed in to bash both Stelter and CNN, ranging from being “a bunch of liars about Donald Trump” and propping up people like disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.

“I’d like to ask Brian to, on national television, admit he and his network are a bunch of liars about Donald Trump,” another caller said.

Yet another caller asked a question, basically calling out Stelter for his anti-Trump bias, by asking whether he would still support Avenatti running for president as he and CNN did countless times on their network.

“I was just wondering if you still feel like Michael Avenatti is the greatest thing in the world and should run for president of the United States?” the caller facetiously asked.

That’s when the same caller gave the viewing audience a piece of advice concerning Stelter and CNN.

“My suggestion is, whatever CNN says, do the opposite and you’ll be fine.”

Sage advice.

For a short, summary video of some of the questions and comments directed at Stelter, watch below:

If you like punishing yourself, you can watch the full Stelter interview and Q & A session by clicking here.

