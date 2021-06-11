https://www.theblaze.com/news/kamala-harris-annoyed-border-visit-questions

Vice President Kamala Harris turned in yet another awkward interview performance Thursday as Univision anchor Ilia Calderón pressed her on what’s become the eternal question: When will she finally go to the border to witness the migrant crisis in person?

What happened?

“I’ve said I’m gonna go to the border,” a clearly flustered Harris told Calderón. “And I—”

With that, a stern-faced Calderón interrupted Harris and sank her teeth in: “When are you going to the border, Vice President?”

There was a pause in the exchange, presumably due to a satellite delay — and then Harris wasted no time displaying her mood.

Briefly closing her eyes as if she couldn’t believe someone beneath her had the nerve to issue a challenging question, the vice president showed the whole world how annoyed she was.

‘I’m not finished’

“I’m not finished,” Harris answered with an upturned finger before putting on a smile and letting loose with her signature giggle.



It was reminiscent of the viral moment during her debate last fall with then-Vice President Mike Pence, who also managed to annoy Harris with an interjecting comment as she began to talk. And a condescending Harris practically patted Pence on the head: “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking. I’m speaking, ‘k?”

In the case of her interview with Calderón, the mood remained tense.

“I’ve said I’m going to the border. And also if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border. And that is the root causes,” Harris said. “So my first trip as vice president of the United States was to go — in terms of a foreign trip — to Guatemala, to be on the ground there to address and to be informed of the root causes: ‘Why are the people of Guatemala leaving?'”

“Do you have a date for your trip to the border?” Calderón asked.

“I will keep you posted,” Harris replied.







More of the same

Harris made headlines earlier this week when she gave a cringeworthy answer to NBC News’ Lester Holt regarding when or if she’ll go to the border — you know, given that’s the job President Joe Biden gave her.

“And I haven’t been to Europe!” Harris replied with that laugh of hers. “And I mean — I don’t understand the point that you’re making.”

The White House wasn’t amused, however, and it was reported that “some administration officials” were “quietly perplexed about what they perceive as her bumpy answers to questions about whether she will go to the US-Mexico border.”

