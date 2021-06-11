https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/gabriel-hays/2021/06/11/jon-lovitz-blast-cancel-culture-tells-snowflakes-avoid-comedy

At a certain point even Hollywood people recognize that the progressivism and wokeness their industry worships will end each of their careers.

The latest comedian to come out against Cancel culture is SNL alumni Jon Lovitz, who told Page Six in an interview that the far left-motivated phenomena is “no different than McCarthyism,” that political tactic by which people who disagree on politics are tarred and feathered as bad people and blacklisted from polite society.

The actor and comedian stated, “I’ll just say it, It’s no different than McCarthyism.” He also explained that cancel culture prevents him from doing his job properly. His mission as a comedian is to “satirize what’s going on in society and point out the hypocrisies,” but cancel culture is used as a shield against criticism for powerful people and/or ideas that often times deserve it.

In this climate, he can’t even say anything that is even remotely controversial or that some group can perceive as an offense. Though it’s not like Lovitz is willing to curb his material for the crybullies out there. He added, “As soon as you say to a comedian like me, ‘You can’t say that,’ the first thing in my head is, ‘Oh, and now I have to.’”

The comedian’s solution would be that, rather than having to muzzle himself, outraged people need to just not show up at the comedy club. “If you don’t have the ability to laugh at yourself, don’t go to a comedy club. I’m not changing my act. If you’re watching TV and you don’t like the show, change the channel,” he claimed, adding, “It’s very simple.”

Yeah it really is that simple. Though we live in an age where trying to take things in stride is a revolutionary act.

On the other hand, there are people who live to be offended, and who will punish anyone that strays from leftwing orthodoxy.

Later in the interview Lovitz blasted the cancel culture misfortunes of fellow comedian and The Goldbergs actor Bryan Callen, who was accused of “rape and sexual misconduct” by four different women. Callen has denied each allegation, and Lovitz defended him, saying, “He should not be canceled. It’s horrible. I remember reading the article and thought it was ridiculous.”

I’ve seen innocent friends lose their careers.

It’s enough.https://t.co/hNyYBWb0XE — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 11, 2021

Lovitz clearly believes Callen and admitted that if there was provable wrongdoing on his part, then of course, throw the man in jail. But there’s not, so people should lay off. “When someone does something really horrible, raping someone, of course, you should be in prison. Obviously,” Lovitz explained. “But stuff like a girl is on a bad date or the relationship ends and she’s mad that it ended because she got dumped, come on!” he added referencing what he believed was the true nature of allegations against Callen.

Wow, Lovitz defending the honor of a man accused of rape, and in today’s post-#MeToo, woke-obsessed world? He really is challenging cancel culture.

