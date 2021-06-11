https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/journalist-ryan-grim-explains-that-the-soviet-union-ended-the-holocaust-when-they-werent-busy-persecuting-and-murdering-jews-video/

Intercept D.C. bureau chief and “Young Turks” contributor Ryan Grim recently appeared on HillTV’s “Rising” with Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky, where they discussed Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest heinous remarks about America and Israel.

We debated @Ilhan‘s US-Israel-Hamas-Taliban comment on the show this morning. I argued that the US has far more blood on its hands than the other three combined. So I guess that’s 1 Pinocchio. Do better. Here’s me and @emilyjashinsky https://t.co/MG6PT1Fatv — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 10, 2021

“When it comes to the amount of pain and suffering that the US has produced around the world, the Taliban, Hamas, and Israel are pikers compared to what the US has been able to accomplish just in, say, Argentina, or just in Indonesia.” https://t.co/zOne5TGRdp — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 10, 2021

Just reading Grim’s tweets alone, you know you’re in for a real treat.

But then you actually watch it, and you realize just how very special Ryan Grim actually is:

it’s cool to see someone learn world history in real time pic.twitter.com/1AjztMsWu5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 11, 2021

Wait, is Ryan Grim supposed to be the world history teacher here?

We’ll give you a moment to pick your jaw up off the floor.

Where do we even begin with something like this?

.@ryangrim here says that the Soviet Union “ended the Holocaust,” which is both historically false and even if it were true, an incredible erasure of the Soviet Union’s massive state-sponsored antisemitism of its own. They murdered Yiddish poets and threw Jews in gulags, folks. https://t.co/6uGkmMMmIq — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 11, 2021

It’s amazing how people of all ideological stripes will happily rewrite Jewish history and erase Jewish suffering if it serves their political purposes. You really don’t have to do this! You can argue for your worldview without instrumentalizing Jewish people. It’s not hard! https://t.co/siOImqzhTA — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 11, 2021

Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, a nonaggression agreement that divided up Poland, forced my grandfather to flee his home, and directly led to the murder of his family. This sort of revisionism is sick and shameful. https://t.co/e4BioOTgZ4 https://t.co/siOImqzhTA — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 11, 2021

The Soviet Union helped enable the Holocaust and the murder of countless Jews, and only switched sides when the Nazi tiger they tried to ride turned and invaded them. To the extent that they ended any of the Jewish suffering they caused, it was out of self-interest, not morality. https://t.co/PhFLM7991s — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 11, 2021

In reality, when the Soviets liberated Auschwitz in the course of their military operations, they forced the emaciated Jewish and non-Jewish prisoners to reenact the event because they forgot to bring their cameras to propagandize the real thing. Really: https://t.co/Npk3SafNHv — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 11, 2021

lmaoooo tankies crediting the soviets for ending the holocaust, ignoring all the while the molotov ribbentrop pact, the economic and material aid the US provided the USSR, and the pogroms the soviets waged themselves against Jews. https://t.co/pnWNzypWTG — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2021

The USSR ended the Holocaust? LOL. Revisionist History 101. Anti-Semitism was a specialty of the Soviets too. Schools & media purposely gloss over this. Maybe ask those of us with Jewish family members how Stalin and his successors treated our relatives? It wasn’t pretty. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 11, 2021

Anyway, we should probably ask Polish Jews how thankful they are for the Soviets “ending the Holocaust.” — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 11, 2021

We know Ryan Grim is a “Young Turks” guy, but geez.

“Americans allied with Nazis” he says with a serious face while giving credit to a country who signed a treaty with……Nazis. 😂😂 https://t.co/l6a9HsLeUX — Noah (@reeb1011) June 11, 2021

What’s especially disturbing is that there are a lot of people who think Ryan Grim is exactly right:

“But who ended the holocaust?!” It’s amazing how many people still believe the US beat the Nazis. The USSR had been kicking Nazi ass for 2+ years when the US and allies landed at Normandy in 1944. https://t.co/lwk83J1UQg — Geeraard 🤔 Peeters (@GeePeeters) June 11, 2021

nothing but respect for my king @ryangrim https://t.co/b1rQ8Rvvng — Kirk Faber (@kirkfaber) June 11, 2021

the ussr won world war 2 and i will say this until i die https://t.co/2WWYU9RvU4 — AMBPOCIOC ☦️ 🚩 🏴 🕊 (@krillyboyartist) June 11, 2021

This is brutal. It’s like watching the classmate that didn’t do any reading going head to head with the professor. The West has always been viciously right wing and supported fascists around the globe. https://t.co/f1XAHdd5aG — Julian LaRosa 🌹 (@J_LaRosa415) June 11, 2021

Love watching Americans realise they’re the bad guy https://t.co/5IeIesPuEX — Fairy Bread 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MxFairyBread) June 11, 2021

American Exceptionalism has rotted our brains https://t.co/xKnp8TxdX2 — liberal scum (@Diglett5050) June 11, 2021

Actually, it’s communist and Stalin apologists whose brains are rotten.

It’s genuinely depressing that there are people out there — a lot of people, if Twitter is any indication — who believe that Stalin and the USSR were the heroes of World War II and deserve the world’s admiration and gratitude.

Stalin and Hitler engaged in a global partnership and then later a global competition to see who could be more evil and murder more innocent people https://t.co/n5BvAYWR3c — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 11, 2021

This is why we history, folks. Because if we don’t, we end up where Ryan Grim is.

Did not expect to have to relitigate the history of my own family’s murder in response to lazy ideologically-motivated Holocaust history, but never a dull moment on Twitter dot com! — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 11, 2021

