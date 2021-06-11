http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GbMztHKf8cM/

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to to South Carolina and Georgia to promote vaccines next week, continuing to ignore the southern border crisis.

“Harris will visit Greenville, S.C., on Monday and Atlanta on June 18. The vaccination tour, led by the vice president, is part of the White House’s National Month of Action on vaccines as it seeks to reach its goal of 70 percent of adults having at least one shot by July 4,” the Hill reported Friday.

Harris will continue to ignore the southern border crisis, after she repeatedly promised to inspect the border during her northern triangle visit Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Harris snapped at a Latina Univision anchor Wednesday, when pressed to answer when she would be visiting the southern border.

“I’m not finished,” Harris interrupted as she bobbed her head and then chuckled before claiming she will visit the southern border. “I said I’m going to the border.” “If we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border,” Harris said, attempting to excuse her lack of attention to the 21-year border crossing high of more than 180,000 in May: Kamala Harris snaps at reporter for asking when she will go to the border, won’t say when she will visit pic.twitter.com/vysmUvjZfR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2021 Harris claimed in another interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt that she had not gone to the border because she had not gone “to Europe either.” The administration seems to have few real solutions to the crisis after revoking the former administration’s border security policies, such as ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Harris has yet to announce when she will actually make good on her promise to visit the southern border, as she did during President Trump’s tenure. Harris’s alternate trip to the southern U.S. is an effort to help President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout, which is falling short of his goal to get shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4. The Washington Post wrote Sunday: The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible. The Post reported the declining rate began in April with the “low-hanging fruit — those people who absolutely want to get vaccinated without you telling them anything,” Dr. Anthony Fauci explained. “You’re left with a group that you may need … trusted messengers who go out there and explain to them why it’s critical for themselves, for their family.”

