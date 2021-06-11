https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/latino/jorge-bonilla/2021/06/10/oof-kamala-harris-hits-univision-anchor-im-not-finished

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Horrible, Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Week with Univision continued apace. In what could have been a Thursday night interview designed to mop up after “Don’t Come” and the Mexico City fiasco, Harris curtly shut down anchor Ilia Calderón’s follow-up question on, you guessed it, the border.

Watch and enjoy:

HARRIS: I’ve said I’m going to go to the border. And, I… CALDERON: When are you going to go to the border, Vice President? HARRIS: The Administration has asked… I’m not finished. I’ve said I’m going to the border.

I’d mused that Harris was going to do the interview from a location in Texas proximate to the southern border, such as McAllen or Del Rio, and that such an interview would compel the sycophant media to lead with “Harris Silences Her Critics” coverage.

Such a move would surely have washed out the bad taste of Mexico City, “Don’t Come,” and the Lester Holt debacle but alas, here we are. With Harris closing out the week by snapping off at an anchor who openly wept at her inauguration, on the network that (other than immigration because maximalism and business interests) is friendliest to the Biden agenda. Hoo boy.

The full interview will air on Sunday’s Al Punto.

