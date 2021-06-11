https://noqreport.com/2021/06/11/lab-leak-evidence-is-destroying-the-science-cult/

Share the truth

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

The long-censored lab-leak hypothesis, which suggests that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, accidently leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, is now going mainstream as rapidly accumulating evidence makes it impossible to ignore

It’s known with great certainty that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had access to and were doing gain-of-function research on coronaviruses in collaboration with U.S. scientists, and received funding from the National Institutes of Health for such research

If it turns out that SARS-CoV-2 did come from a lab, it’s the type of thing “that could obliterate the faith of millions”

To go from actively censoring and ridiculing those who urged officials to investigate the lab-leak theory further to suggesting they may have been right all along, is to call into question every other detail we’ve been told to believe about the COVID-19 narrative

The COVID-19 science cult — made “out of science, expertise, the university system, executive-branch ‘norms,’ the ‘intelligence community,’ the State Department, NGOs, the legacy news media, and the hierarchy of credentialed achievement in general” 1 — has been held as gospel during the pandemic.Anyone who dared to speak out against it or any of its narratives would […]

Read the whole story at uncanceled.news

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

