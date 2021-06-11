https://nationalfile.com/left-wing-twitter-users-enraged-after-discovering-five-nights-at-freddys-creator-is-a-christian-conservative/

LGBTQIAP+ and left-wing amateur activists on Twitter.com were devastated on Thursday that video game designer Scott Cawthon, creator of the immensely popular “Five Nights At Freddy’s” franchise, is a Christian philanthropist who has a given away a substantial portion of his personal wealth to various charities and organizations, including Republican candidates for office.

Despite the fact that the invasive donor lookup records posted to Twitter appear to reaffirm that Cawthon is a charitable and generous individual, left-wing users hyperfixated on the fact that Cawthon reportedly contributed to several Republican candidates, including Ben Carson, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Donald Trump.

The news that Cawthon, who had made several video games pre-FNAF with Biblical and Christianity-oriented themes, may have different political opinions from several subsets of the FNAF fanbase threw said subsets of fans into a rage on Twitter.com Thursday afternoon.

Even after performing extensive research, National File could not uncover anything of value that was created in the Twitter.com conversation about Cawthon’s private charitable and political donations.

