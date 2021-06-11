https://nationalfile.com/left-wing-twitter-users-enraged-after-discovering-five-nights-at-freddys-creator-is-a-christian-conservative/

LGBTQIAP+ and left-wing amateur activists on Twitter.com were devastated on Thursday that video game designer Scott Cawthon, creator of the immensely popular “Five Nights At Freddy’s” franchise, is a Christian philanthropist who has a given away a substantial portion of his personal wealth to various charities and organizations, including Republican candidates for office.

Despite the fact that the invasive donor lookup records posted to Twitter appear to reaffirm that Cawthon is a charitable and generous individual, left-wing users hyperfixated on the fact that Cawthon reportedly contributed to several Republican candidates, including Ben Carson, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Donald Trump.

The news that Cawthon, who had made several video games pre-FNAF with Biblical and Christianity-oriented themes, may have different political opinions from several subsets of the FNAF fanbase threw said subsets of fans into a rage on Twitter.com Thursday afternoon.

no offense, but people (especially members of the LGBT Community) are allowed to get mad at Scott Cawthon for dontating thousands of dollars to politicians actively trying to legislate us out of existence — New bitch, who dis? (@joynice213) June 10, 2021

context: (and once again im not upset *just* because hes a republican. he donated thousands to tr*mp, mitch m*connell, etc. who have backed several policies that are dangerous to trans people, lgb people, immigrants, etc.: https://t.co/YrtxFvYTjg — 🍔 FIEND 🍔 (@6kuros) June 10, 2021

We are unanimously appalled by the discovery that Scott Cawthon has donated large sums to prominent republican figures. As a diverse team composed largely of LGBT and neurodivergent artists it’s difficult to properly express the magnitude of our disappointment. — Bluey Capsules (@blueycapsules) June 10, 2021

gtfo if you’re still trying to find ways to baby and support scott cawthon i am NOT having it today he is actively providing funding to money that will go towards anti trans and straight up discriminatory laws this shit KILLS people people DIE from this shit — steamy hot beatles sex (intense) (@feIixkranken) June 10, 2021

“LOL twitter is mad because Scott Cawthon has different views than them!” No. Don’t be dumb. People are upset that Scott Cawthon has made donations to openly anti-lgbt politicians. It’s reasonable to be upset with someone who gives money to people who want your friends dead. — PΔNTH (@DrawPanther) June 10, 2021

Scott Cawthon is not “just a republican”.

If you see thousands of $ in political donations as being “just a republican”, you’re being willfully ignorant.

Direct contributions to those who actively support repressing people’s rights is far more than “being of a different party” — mangfolk (@Mangolith) June 10, 2021

I saw thsi in the Scott Cawthon controversy thread and honestly its everything I thought about this pic.twitter.com/zwsuzzknbP — Jax 🆖｜Open Commissions! (@Jaxkarnn) June 10, 2021

NAHHHHHH GET THAT "b-but that doesnt make him a bad person" ARGUMENT OUT OF MY FACE NOT ARGUING HE [SCOTT CAWTHON] DONATED CASH TO REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES AND THE REPUBLICAN ALMOST ALWAYS USES THE CASH TO PASS THOSE SHITTY ASS LAWS I AM NOT GOING BACK AND FORTH WITH YALL — amanda 🆖 (@cxrpxe) June 10, 2021

oh! scott cawthon is trending, let’s see what- alright, cool, donating large sums of money to the people actively trying to erase my rights y-yeah … pic.twitter.com/OtbIc1aYAi — VVinterflan (@Winterflan) June 10, 2021

Scott Cawthon turned out to be a chud so its time to do my part pic.twitter.com/R5TBm4A8OK — NEON NO (@Neon_woof) June 11, 2021

heres my take on the scott cawthon situation pic.twitter.com/2JoFWnttd6 — 🏳️‍⚧️dee🏳️‍⚧️ (@melonyswife) June 11, 2021

NOT THE CREATOR OF FNAF (SCOTT CAWTHON) DONATING TO THE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO ERADICATE ALL OF MY FRIENDS AND TAKE AWAY OUR RIGHTS. MOTHERFUCKER WAS THE MAN BEHIND THE SLAUGHTER THE WHOLE TIME 🤡😭😭😭 — 🤡CLOWNISH #CLOWNTWT🤡 (@CLOWNISH_) June 10, 2021

btw scott cawthon isnt getting ‘ cancelled ‘ hes funding bills that affect people outside of twitter. this isnt just some difference of opinion hes funding bills that endanger the lives of lgbt people lol. all jokes aside its genuinely appalling. — ًlucy ♡’s monnie 🐇 (@nerofortes) June 10, 2021

How you feel is up to you, but it’s important to know that donations don’t evaporate into thin air. Money given to politicians can be weaponized against minorities. Please consider that before turning on each other. 2/2

You can find the information here: https://t.co/Gtl2l2HIcj — Vsemily (@sitandsai) June 10, 2021

Even after performing extensive research, National File could not uncover anything of value that was created in the Twitter.com conversation about Cawthon’s private charitable and political donations.

