The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s aunt — her tia — told one of their reporters that she doesn’t not blame former President Trump for what’s going on in Puerto Rico and its recovery from Hurricane Maria:

AOC’s tia blows up her transparent political opportunism AOC’s aunt says Trump is NOT to blame for lack of aid to the island https://t.co/dY2Y1jAQ9w via @MailOnline — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) June 11, 2021

From the article:

Fact check? TRUE:

Oh look.@AOC‘s aunt said that Trump isn’t to blame for the grandmother’s home not being repaired yet. Says Puerto Rico got the assistance from Washington but the Puerto Rican government didn’t get it to the people. OOOPS.https://t.co/6RPhv0Mxdz — RBe (@RBPundit) June 11, 2021

This was in response to AOC posting photos of her abuela’s home last week and accusing the Trump administration of blacking relief dollars for Puerto Rico:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

We thank her aunt for her honesty:

AOC’s aunt won’t even lie for her:https://t.co/6RPhv0Mxdz — RBe (@RBPundit) June 11, 2021

Is there any other reaction?

And now maybe some journos will dig a little deeper into that story about AOC’s abuela as well:

Was the abuela story even real?https://t.co/edfvByPkNO — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 11, 2021

