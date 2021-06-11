https://hannity.com/media-room/lone-star-steps-in-texas-to-build-its-own-border-barriers-as-bidens-immigration-crisis-spirals/
FINALLY: Harris Admits Border is a ‘Huge Problem’ But White House Won’t ‘Solve it Overnight’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.21
Vice President Kamala Harris continued to dodge questions surrounding the Biden administration’s botched policy along the southern border; telling reporters the situation is “not going to be solved overnight.”
“It’s chaotic. Some are calling it a crisis. Both Republicans and Democrats say you need to have a game plan. There doesn’t appear to be a game plan,” asked one reporter from CBS News.
“It’s a huge problem. I’m not going to pretend it’s not… Should these kids be in custody of HHS instead of border patrol? Yes. Should we be processing things faster? Yes,” said Harris. “This is not going to be solved overnight.”
“It’s not going to happen overnight, but we have senior officials in Mexico and Guatemala right now,” she added.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed US President Joe Biden for the massive influx of migrants from Central America moving across the United States’ southern border Wednesday; saying he signaled they would be “treated better” than the Trump administration.
“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” Obrador told reporters.
“People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity,” he added.
“They see [Biden] as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” said the Mexican President. “We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”
Furious Republican lawmakers sent a scathing letter to the Department of Homeland Security this week after the agency reportedly released illegal migrants into the United States without court dates.
“Despite your repeated claims that ‘the border is secure,’ these reports raise serious questions about DHS’ commitment to faithfully enforcing the law,” said the statement signed by 14 legislators.
“Multiple Border Patrol agents confirmed the new process to Fox News, revealing that they have been directed to use prosecutorial discretion to forgo the hours-long process of paperwork required to issue an NTA amid the surge of migrants at the border,” reports Fox News.
“Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday released photos of crowded facilities, including children sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on mats on the floor with aluminum blankets and on benches,” adds Fox.
President Biden urged migrants from Central America and Mexico not to travel to the United States this week; shifting tones from his 2019 campaign when urged them to “come” to the country if they’re being “oppressed.”
“They deserve to be heard. That’s who we are,” Biden said at the time. “We’re a nation that says, ‘You want to flee, and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.’”
Apparently, the President has changed his views.
“I can say quite clearly don’t come over,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopolous in an interview last week. “So don’t leave your town or city or community. We’re gonna make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns run by department of — by DHS and also access with HHS, the Health and Human Services, to say you can apply for asylum from where you are right now.”
EXACTLY: Psaki Says Mexico Increasing Security Patrols to ‘Make Crossing the Border More Difficult’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accidentally admitted what most Americans have known for weeks Monday: Mexico and Guatemala are now increasing security to “Make crossing the border more difficult.”
“We understand that there was an agreement with Honduras, Mexico, and Guatemala to place more troops at the border… When were these implements struck?” asked one reporter.
“There have been a series of bilateral discussions,” said Psaki. “There was a commitment to increase border security… I think the objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey and make crossing the borders more difficult.”
Vice President Kamala Harris continued to completely ignore the crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border Sunday; instead choosing to post a picture of herself aboard a private plane.
“Brighter days are ahead,” posted the VP.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich confirmed over the weekend that Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to respond to his official invitation to tour the humanitarian crisis taking place along the US-Mexico border.
“I guess if you were a philosopher you would say no response is a very loud response because we’ve not received any response,” Brnovich told Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell.
Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed by Joe Biden to oversee the administration’s handling of the border crisis more than 19 days ago but has so-far failed to deliver any major address on the issue.
“Her assigned efforts on immigration, which includes overseeing diplomatic efforts with Northern Triangle countries, fit into a broader trend of the administration delegating substantial foreign policy responsibilities to her. For example, she has held calls with major world leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu,” reports Fox News.
“Since the beginning of the administration and a week after Biden’s announcement, Harris has fielded questions from the media but has yet to hold a formal press conference. Meanwhile, the border crisis captivated the nation’s attention and raised a series of concerns about national security and the stability of the U.S. immigration system as a whole,” adds Fox.
“So this new surge we’re dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to – and to stop what’s happening,” Biden said last Wednesday.
“And so, this increase has been consequential, but the vice president has agreed – among the multiple other things that I have her leading – and I appreciate it – agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept re- – the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders – at their borders.”
