FINALLY: Harris Admits Border is a ‘Huge Problem’ But White House Won’t ‘Solve it Overnight’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.21

Vice President Kamala Harris continued to dodge questions surrounding the Biden administration’s botched policy along the southern border; telling reporters the situation is “not going to be solved overnight.”

“It’s chaotic. Some are calling it a crisis. Both Republicans and Democrats say you need to have a game plan. There doesn’t appear to be a game plan,” asked one reporter from CBS News.

“It’s a huge problem. I’m not going to pretend it’s not… Should these kids be in custody of HHS instead of border patrol? Yes. Should we be processing things faster? Yes,” said Harris. “This is not going to be solved overnight.”

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but we have senior officials in Mexico and Guatemala right now,” she added.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed US President Joe Biden for the massive influx of migrants from Central America moving across the United States’ southern border Wednesday; saying he signaled they would be “treated better” than the Trump administration.

“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” Obrador told reporters.

“People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity,” he added.

“They see [Biden] as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States,” said the Mexican President. “We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

Furious Republican lawmakers sent a scathing letter to the Department of Homeland Security this week after the agency reportedly released illegal migrants into the United States without court dates.

“Despite your repeated claims that ‘the border is secure,’ these reports raise serious questions about DHS’ commitment to faithfully enforcing the law,” said the statement signed by 14 legislators.

“Multiple Border Patrol agents confirmed the new process to Fox News, revealing that they have been directed to use prosecutorial discretion to forgo the hours-long process of paperwork required to issue an NTA amid the surge of migrants at the border,” reports Fox News.

“Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday released photos of crowded facilities, including children sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on mats on the floor with aluminum blankets and on benches,” adds Fox.

President Biden urged migrants from Central America and Mexico not to travel to the United States this week; shifting tones from his 2019 campaign when urged them to “come” to the country if they’re being “oppressed.”

“They deserve to be heard. That’s who we are,” Biden said at the time. “We’re a nation that says, ‘You want to flee, and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.’”

Apparently, the President has changed his views.

“I can say quite clearly don’t come over,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopolous in an interview last week. “So don’t leave your town or city or community. We’re gonna make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns run by department of — by DHS and also access with HHS, the Health and Human Services, to say you can apply for asylum from where you are right now.”

