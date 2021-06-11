http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Til6PUF4C60/Santa-Clara-Bay-Area-water-restrictions-drought-16235537.php
One of the largest water districts in the San Francisco Bay Area announced mandatory restrictions Wednesday and declared a water shortage emergency, signaling the seriousness of drought conditions across the region and state after two consecutive dry winters.
The Board of Directors for Santa Clara Valley Water District, which serves 2 million customers, unanimously approved a resolution requiring customers to reduce water use by 15% compared with 2019 levels. The board is also urging Santa Clara County to proclaim a local emergency.