Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) brand of feminism. Hanson says the New York representative is “good example of a person suffering from,” what he calls, prolonged adolescence.

Carlson asked Hansen why some feminist women are “offended” and “repulsed” by the idea of child rearing. Hansen said this sentiment can be traced back to the feminist movement.

“They felt that impaired a woman’s future,” Hansen said. “Our crisis is we are not reproducing ourselves. We are suffering from prolonged adolescence. These children have adult bodies but the mind of children. They don’t want to grow up. AOC is a good example of a person suffering from that.”

Hansen pointed out that AOC has previously said that she doesn’t want to have children because of climate change. “I don’t know if it’s the student debt or the economy but they don’t want take off their training wheels and go experience life and its adventures and dangers,” Hansen said.

