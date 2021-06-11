https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/miles-taylor-wants-to-know-why-the-countless-trump-officials-who-confided-in-him-still-arent-speaking-out-about-trump-threatening-democracy/

Remember former Trump “senior administration official” Miles Taylor? The “Anonymous” guy who was going to take down Donald Trump?

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

As it turned out, he was a former DHS chief of staff who got himself a sweet gig as a CNN contributor (where he lied about being “Anonymous”).

Basically, he was just a guy with an axe to grind who saw money in the Resistance stand.

Not much has changed:

I’m still astounded by the countless Trump officials who privately agreed with me that he was a threat to democracy yet *still* remain silent. Why? — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) June 11, 2021

Why? Could it be because these “countless Trump officials” don’t actually exist?

Start naming them. — JLeko (@tolongowale) June 11, 2021

Why don’t you name them? Put up or shut up. https://t.co/lNhgxXK2R9 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 11, 2021

If we were Miles Taylor, we’d shut up. You get to a point where you’re just embarrassing yourself, and Taylor reached that point a long time ago. Now he’s just being a masochist.

Let’s be honest and recognize nobody is even talking to this guy. https://t.co/uH2N64dnie — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) June 11, 2021

Why should anyone believe you’re telling the truth right now? https://t.co/FqlTcVrtLk — RBe (@RBPundit) June 11, 2021

They shouldn’t.

bro, you’re only media-famous because you wrote an anonymous op-ed for the NYT while you were still drawing a paycheck from the White House. https://t.co/eC6O7WKutP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2021

You’re famous for anonymously criticizing while continuing to do your job https://t.co/WoLG93dC5G — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 11, 2021

Basically.

You’re really taking this lie for a ride still aren’t you? — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 11, 2021

Basically.

