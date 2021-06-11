https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/miles-taylor-wants-to-know-why-the-countless-trump-officials-who-confided-in-him-still-arent-speaking-out-about-trump-threatening-democracy/

Remember former Trump “senior administration official” Miles Taylor? The “Anonymous” guy who was going to take down Donald Trump?

As it turned out, he was a former DHS chief of staff who got himself a sweet gig as a CNN contributor (where he lied about being “Anonymous”).

Basically, he was just a guy with an axe to grind who saw money in the Resistance stand.

Not much has changed:

Why? Could it be because these “countless Trump officials” don’t actually exist?

If we were Miles Taylor, we’d shut up. You get to a point where you’re just embarrassing yourself, and Taylor reached that point a long time ago. Now he’s just being a masochist.

They shouldn’t.

Basically.

