Hockey fans during Wednesday night’s NHL playoff game between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins delivered an unforgettable rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Singer-songwriter Nicole Raviv, who regularly delivers the national anthem before Islanders games at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, led the performance.

According to the New York Post, the coliseum held a sellout crowd of 13,917 during the Wednesday night game.

What are the details?

During Wednesday night’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, thousands of fans in attendance hopped in and sang along with Raviv.

At one point, a grinning Raviv pointed the microphone toward the massive audience, emboldening them to sing even prouder and louder.

The Islanders beat the Bruins 6-2 and will move on to the semifinals.







What else?

Following the performance, Raviv took to Twitter, writing, “My heart is full. The coliseum will forever have the best backup singers in the #NHL.”

The 27-year-old performer, who moved to New York from Canada in 2012, later shared additional footage of the performance and added, “#isles fans are heroes. This is more anthem footage from the most memorable performance. Gona miss this barn[.]”

The New York Post reported that Raviv said that the experience was “magical.”

“It was very unique. Not everyone can experience something like that,” Raviv said. “Last year, I started to sing not in front of fans. So, it was as if we were back to normal. It was really special. It was magical.”

She added, “I have sang the anthem for many sporting events. This one was unique and I never felt a crowd like that. It was an amazing moment for me and everyone who was there.”

