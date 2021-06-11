http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wZRQg3Q4KUw/mossad-against-iran.php
Having just stepped down as head of the Mossad last week, Yossi Cohen sat for an Israeli television interview regarding the agency’s mind-boggling operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past several years. The Times of Israel has posted the story “In stunning, revelatory interview, ex-Mossad chief warns Iran, defends Netanyahu.” I recommend the whole thing to the attention of Power Line readers. That is one impressive intelligence service the Israelis have up and running.