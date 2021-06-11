https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/nj-school-district-strips-all-holiday-names-school-calendar-students-now?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A school district in New Jersey has stripped all holiday names off of its school calendar, instead granting students “days off” with no identifying features in order to avoid upsetting any students who might not celebrate some of the holidays.

“If we don’t have anything on the calendar, we don’t have to have anyone be hurt feelings or anything like that,” a Randolph Board of Education member told Fox 5 this week.

“I don’t think really it is the board’s responsibility to be naming these holidays,” said another. “Either take them off or just adopt whatever the federal and state governments are doing.”

The school had previously renamed Columbus Day “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” a decision which had been met with some backlash.

