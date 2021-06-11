http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EhbK-ScPHJw/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an event, Friday, to discuss the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan said that no further action needs to be taken on far-left radical Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) remarks comparing the United States and Israel to terrorists.

A reporter asked the speaker, during the event, if “any further action should be taken against Rep. Omar for her comments.”

“No,” Pelosi said, cutting the reporter off.

Pelosi continued to say, “I think that she, clarified her remarks, and that was, uh, uh, we accept that and, uh, she, she, she has a point that she wanted to make, and she has a right to make that point,” adding that she Omar already tried to clarify her remarks:

Nancy Pelosi: “No” action needs to be taken against Ilhan Omar after equating Israel and the U.S. with terrorist groups pic.twitter.com/ZhM7Dy7h4l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2021

Breitbart News previously reported Omar made remarks during a hearing she attended virtually to question Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The tweet in which Omar attached a video of her remarks said, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

The tweet continued, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Eventually, Omar scrambled as she tried to clean up her mess by attempting to clarify the initial comment made.

In a statement, she said, “On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about an ongoing International Criminal Court Investigation.”

“The conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel,” she noted, “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

