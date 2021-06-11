https://noqreport.com/2021/06/11/nelson-balido-breaks-down-the-mexican-election-and-its-implications-on-america/

Share the truth

Today, The Two Mikes lucked out and got a chance to speak with Nelson Balido, who now is a part of a team examining Mexico’s electoral system in the aftermath of elections on June 6th.

He said that all voting in Mexico is done with paper ballots and that election day was not nearly as violent as the American media reported. Mexico’s ruling party lost its supermajority in the Congress and was forced to form a coalition with the country’s Green party. President Lopez Obrador — referred to as AMLO — is supported by 52-percent of the Congress, but 12-percent of the total comes from the Greens and so the path ahead will not be entirely smooth for AMLO.

Mr. Balido explained that this may not be such a bad thing for the United States as, without the supermajority AMLO had, he will not be able to reinvent Mexico as Venezuela as quickly as he had expected to.

Mr. Balido mentioned that the following short article in the Economist is a pretty summing up of Mexico’s election:

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was not on the ballot, but Mexico’s mid-term elections, held on June 6th, were largely a referendum on his polarising performance. Voters selected representatives to the lower house of the national legislature and 30 of the 32 state congresses, as well as governors of 15 states and thousands of local posts. Although Mr López Obrador’s party, Morena, and the parties in its coalition won a majority in the national legislature’s lower house, it lost its two-thirds supermajority. The results are a blow to the president’s ambitions to transform Mexico.

Parties in power tend to lose seats in mid-terms, so the result is not entirely surprising. Morena dropped from 256 of 500 seats in the lower house to around 198. Even with the help of its allies, it falls well below the 334 seats needed for a supermajority. More gallingly for Mr López Obrador, the coalition of established parties did well: the National Action Party ( pan), which held the presidency from 2000 to 2012, will be the second-biggest political force, followed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party ( pri), which ruled the country for seven decades until 2000.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

