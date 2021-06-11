https://thelibertyloft.com/nothing-but-ridiculousness-in-bidens-economy/

As the cartoon says, you better get ready for $75 hamburgers in Biden’s economy. That is, if you can find someone to work.

A.F. Branco June 11, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

