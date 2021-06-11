https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/nicolle-wallace-can-finally-breathe-easy-under-president-joe-biden-because-americans-like-to-feel-like-the-world-likes-us-video/

Last night, PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor revealed to Nicolle Wallace that “experts” have told her that “it might take several election cycles” to heal the “deep scars” left by Donald Trump on our European allies.

PBS’s @Yamiche: “I have been told by experts” that it “might take several election cycles” before Europeans like America as much as they did before Trump pic.twitter.com/UjwguU8PLH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

But why is it so crucial that Joe Biden heal those scars? Because, as Nicolle Wallace pointed out right before that, we as Americans really care what the world thinks about us:

MSNBC’s Wallace: “Americans like to feel like the world likes us.” pic.twitter.com/iUk3Kaaxfb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

Is that so?

I guess if America is an insecure 9 year old… then maybe. https://t.co/tkJI8sJ2qx — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) June 11, 2021

Nah….we’re not in fourth grade. — JenWendCincy (@jenwendcincy) June 11, 2021

Hmmmm, I could care less if people like us. I’d much prefer they respected us. https://t.co/PPUqzfdB4u — RaKell, So Inappropriate (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) June 11, 2021

CZ Wrong. Needy, insecure people need to be liked. And especially weird is this sensibility that America needs to be liked by Europe. That’s like the owner of a powerful and spectacular company needing to be liked by a twittish former employer. Who cares what he thinks? https://t.co/hLmbamfOW0 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 11, 2021

Nicolle Wallace certainly seems to think we care what she thinks.

How do these people akways think they’re speaking for all 320+million Americans? — Susan M (@dazzee) June 10, 2021

