NYC mayoral candidate Erica Adams — the current frontrunner, mind you, sees a future where one teacher uses new, wonderful technologies like Zoom to teach 300-400 students online:

NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Eric Adams: “With new technology you don’t need school children to be in a school building with a number of teachers. It’s just the opposite. You could have one teacher teach 300-400 students.” pic.twitter.com/elaChcS1oV — The Matt Skidmore Show (@ZachandMattShow) June 11, 2021

New York City is doomed:

Maybe he missed the last year?

We literally just spent a year proving that “new technology” sucks when it comes to teaching children. How does anyone still think the future is remote schooling? I’m so confused. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 11, 2021

New Yorkers, please vote wisely:

Four. Hundred. Students. Hey, New Yorkers, please don’t vote for idiots who think teaching is just standing and talking. https://t.co/vZBwk8xI3x — Kurt Busiek (@KurtBusiek) June 11, 2021

And why does he stop at 400? BE BOLD:

I love that it’s 300 or 400 students, not 200 or 500, like he really knows. Heck, why not 3 million? What’s the difference.https://t.co/VZNnQv4ryH — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) June 11, 2021

This is TBD, like most liberal plans that aren’t thought out:

Who’s grading all the work? lol https://t.co/O91eIpYdT6 — Staceball Diamond (she/they) (@StaceGots) June 11, 2021

Good luck with the teacher unions in the upcoming primary:

Does he realize how many teachers that would put out of a job? How did this talking point get past the teacher’s unions? https://t.co/w3b2DGueIS — Holden (@Holden114) June 11, 2021

Maybe he’s trying to lose so he doesn’t have to live in that basement apartment any longer and he can go back to New Jersey?

Ok. Couple things. 1) No, absolutely not. 2) Is he just, like, trying to lose now? https://t.co/5Cxloz6i5a — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) June 11, 2021

