https://www.oann.com/one-on-one-with-nyc-mayoral-candidate-curtis-sliwa/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=one-on-one-with-nyc-mayoral-candidate-curtis-sliwa

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:51 AM PT – Friday, June 11, 2021

The founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, continues his campaign to become New York City’s next mayor. One America’s Stephanie Myers caught up with the Republican mayoral candidate about his proposed policies and how they would benefit the city compared to the other candidates.

PART 1

PART 2

MORE NEWS: Ga. Senators Visit Ariz. Election Audit

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...