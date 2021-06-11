https://www.oann.com/one-on-one-with-nyc-mayoral-candidate-curtis-sliwa/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=one-on-one-with-nyc-mayoral-candidate-curtis-sliwa
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:51 AM PT – Friday, June 11, 2021
The founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, continues his campaign to become New York City’s next mayor. One America’s Stephanie Myers caught up with the Republican mayoral candidate about his proposed policies and how they would benefit the city compared to the other candidates.
PART 1
PART 2