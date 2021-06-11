https://rairfoundation.com/persecution-capitol-protesters-held-in-solitary-confinement-23-hours-a-day-513-people-charged/

A group of Republicans are thankfully starting to pay attention to the people who were arrested in the wake of the events at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. As RAIR Foundation USA observed on January 9, 2021: “If citizens do not push back against these political arrests, they will only continue and get worse.”

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland dated June 7, 2021, U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) addressed the clear disparity in treatment of Capitol protesters versus Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters.

They write in part that the “potential unequal administration of justice with respect to certain protestors is particularly concerning.” There have been reports of “Stop the Steal” Rally protestors being held in solitary confinement 23 hours a day.

The Senators ask about the number of people “incarcerated for allegedly committing crimes associated with the Capitol breach,” and of those, how many “are or were placed in solitary confinement”. According to Insider, 513 people have been charged.

While the Senators refer to January 6th as the “Capitol breach,” is it really a “breach” if police officers opened the doors to the protestors? Consider this video, where police officers were casual with protestors. In the background, someone is chanting “ACAB, ACAB, ACAB.” ACAB is a BLM chant for “All Cops Are Bastards:”

Despite the media’s obsession with January 6th,

…leftist activists have made an art of swarming into state buildings, often receiving praise for their efforts by politicians and the media. Now, Trump supporters who were waved into the Capitol by police are facing federal charges for something leftist activists do on a regular basis.”

The Senators also want to know how many FBI personnel and DOJ prosecutors have been assigned to work on the events at the Capitol, versus the riots from last summer, that led to at least 25 deaths and caused $2 billion in damage.

The letter asks questions that are to be answered by June 21:

Spring and Summer 2020 Unrest:

Did federal law enforcement utilize geolocation data from defendants’ cell phones to track protestors associated with the unrest in the spring and summer of 2020? If so, how many times and for which locations/riots?

How many individuals who may have committed crimes associated with protests in the spring and summer of 2020 were arrested by law enforcement using pre-dawn raids and SWAT teams?

How many individuals were incarcerated for allegedly committing crimes associated with protests in the spring and summer of 2020?

How many of these individuals are or were placed in solitary confinement? What was the average amount of consecutive days such individuals were in solitary confinement?

How many of these individuals have been released on bail?

How many of these individuals were released on their own recognizance or without being required to post bond?

How many of these individuals were offered deferred resolution agreements?[9]

How many DOJ prosecutors were assigned to work on cases involving defendants who allegedly committed crimes associated with protests in the spring and summer of 2020?

How many FBI personnel were assigned to work on cases involving defendants who allegedly committed crimes associated with protests in the spring and summer of 2020?

January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Breach:

Did federal law enforcement utilize geolocation data from defendants’ cell phones to track protestors associated with the January 6, 2021 protests and Capitol breach? If so, how many times and how many additional arrests resulted from law enforcement utilizing geolocation information?

How many individuals who may have committed crimes associated with the Capitol breach were arrested by law enforcement using pre-dawn raids and SWAT teams?

How many individuals are incarcerated for allegedly committing crimes associated with the Capitol breach?

How many of these individuals are or were placed in solitary confinement? What was the average amount of consecutive days such individuals were in solitary confinement?

How many of these individuals have been released on bail?

How many of these individuals have been released on their own recognizance or without being required to post bond?

How many of these individuals were offered deferred resolution agreements?

How many DOJ prosecutors have been assigned to work on cases involving defendants who allegedly committed crimes associated with the Capitol breach?

How many FBI personnel were assigned to work on cases involving defendants who allegedly committed crimes associated with the Capitol breach?

RAIR Foundation USA has some additional questions:

See RAIR’s coverage of the events that took place on January 6, 2021:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

