https://mediarightnews.com/trump-rips-unions-that-endorsed-biden-now-that-wall-and-pipeline-workers-are-out-of-work/

Following Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, former President Donald Trump released a statement attacking the unions representing many pipeline workers. The statement reads, “The union representing the great workers building the Keystone XL Pipeline endorsed Biden. Now their workers have no jobs and the pipeline, which was well under construction (like the Southern Border Wall), has been shut down, with thousands of jobs lost and the company announcing yesterday that they are “permanently puling out.” You should vote those people out of office immediately, and stop paying your union dues. A total waste of money. And I said it was going to happen before the 2020 Presidential Election Hoax.”

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/RKEXm0x871 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 11, 2021

The United States, under Obama, signed a project labor agreement with four U.S. labor unions which finally began under Trump: the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA), the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA). President Trump pointed out, correctly, that three of these four unions proudly endorsed the Biden-Harris administration, the same administration that ended up putting thousands of workers out of a job.

“This endorsement is about putting UA members to work and fighting for fair wages and good benefits. Under a Biden Administration, that’s exactly what we’ll get,” said General President Mark McManus. Read more on our endorsement: https://t.co/1vLpFxfLCz — United Association (@UAPipeTrades) August 17, 2020

Joe Biden has officially surpassed the popular vote Barack Obama had in 2008. He’s now gotten more votes than ANY presidential candidate in history. Track the live election results here: https://t.co/MM4gCq1PsT pic.twitter.com/Cz4Gus0klP — The Building Trades (@NABTU) November 4, 2020

#LIUNA proudly endorses @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for President & Vice President. As we celebrate #LaborDay2020 and remember the strife & struggle of those who came before us, Biden & Harris stand out as the blue-collar candidates. Read more: https://t.co/8TFh0Zc4Oz pic.twitter.com/HoTAMeYHOI — LIUNA (@LIUNA) September 7, 2020

TC Energy would have paid $3.4 million in wages to these union workers and create tens of thousands of jobs if the Biden Administration didn’t end the Pipeline agreement. This would conveniently boost the crippled economy caused by the government-imposed lockdowns.

President Trump encouraged workers in these unions to “vote these people out of office and stop paying your union dues”, labeling them a “waste of money.”

Stay tuned to Media Right News for any updates.