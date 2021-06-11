https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/pretty-brutal-heres-kamala-harris-first-foreign-trip-condensed-to-40-cringe-worthy-seconds/

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first foreign trip went so bad that even others in the administration were reportedly disappointed with the effort:

How bad did it go? Here’s 40 seconds worth of cringe for your Friday entertainment:

OOF.

Even the president of Guatemala wasn’t buying that one.

