FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in recent years.

“We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years,” Putin said, according to an NBC translation of the interview broadcast on Friday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

