Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Thursday that he left the Democratic Party to support former President Donald Trump when then-presidential candidate Joe Biden said black people had to vote for him.

“Why did I leave the Democratic Party? Because Joe Biden, imperial wizard, said if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black. The most insulting thing he said to every black American,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

WATCH:

“We are free thinkers; the Republican Party allows free thinking,” Terrell continued. (RELATED: Sen. Rubio: Schools Pushing Critical Race Theory Are Part Of A ‘Concerted Effort To Rewrite The Story Of America’)

During a radio interview in May 2020, Biden said, “You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Terrell said Friday that as a black civil rights attorney, he decided to vote for Trump. ivil rights attorney, I’m … African-American and I support Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not a racist.” Terrell said the racists “are the people on the left.”

Biden was the first president to speak at the Tulsa Race Massacre memorial on June 2 and met with three people who survived the 1921 event that may have killed as many as 300 black people.

The Fox News contributor also commented on reports that Hunter Biden repeatedly called his white lawyer, a “n***a” in correspondence and said the story would have received greater circulation if it focused on a child of Trump and not the current president. “You would see the Democratic attack dogs, [California] Rep. Maxine Waters, [South Carolina Rep.] Al Sharpton, Jim Clyburn and anyone that the white liberals … send out to attack Donald Trump 24/7.” (RELATED: ‘One Of The Worst Race Hoaxes’: Horace Cooper Compares Biden’s Tulsa Race Massacre Speech To Jussie Smollett)

“You would see massive protests at the White House if Donald Trump or his kids were accused of what Hunter Biden said.”

Terrell also noted Trump was falsely accused of using the Capitol police to remove protesters from Lafayette Square in order to orchestrate a photo op. “The lawsuit of Black Lives Matter regarding Lafayette square, that case is going to be dismissed,” Terrell said, adding that much of the media “owes Donald Trump an apology” for running the unsubstantiated story.

“It is a lie.”

