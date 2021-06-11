https://www.oann.com/rep-byron-donalds-shuts-down-cnn-who-insinuates-since-hes-black-he-shouldnt-support-president-trump/

File – Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) speaks during a session. | Steve Cannon/AP Photo

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Friday, June 11, 2021

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) dismantled a CNN reporter who tried to insinuate that because of his skin color, he shouldn’t support President Trump. While speaking on the Liberal Network Thursday, the Florida lawmaker answered questions regarding the Congressional Black Caucus denying him membership.

The CNN anchor then played a soundbite of the 45th president speaking about race and then asked the congressman if his support for the president was the reason behind his denial into the Black Caucus. In response to the patronizing tactic, Donalds said this:

“First of all, whatever the president said in the past has nothing to do with this discussion at all. As a black man in America, I’m aloud to have my own thoughts on who I choose to support and who I choose not to support. …My support of President Trump has been consistent.”

While the caucus has included Republicans in the past, the group currently has no GOP members.

