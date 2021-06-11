https://www.oann.com/rep-byron-donalds-shuts-down-cnn-who-insinuates-since-hes-black-he-shouldnt-support-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-byron-donalds-shuts-down-cnn-who-insinuates-since-hes-black-he-shouldnt-support-president-trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Friday, June 11, 2021

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) dismantled a CNN reporter who tried to insinuate that because of his skin color, he shouldn’t support President Trump. While speaking on the Liberal Network Thursday, the Florida lawmaker answered questions regarding the Congressional Black Caucus denying him membership.

The CNN anchor then played a soundbite of the 45th president speaking about race and then asked the congressman if his support for the president was the reason behind his denial into the Black Caucus. In response to the patronizing tactic, Donalds said this:

“First of all, whatever the president said in the past has nothing to do with this discussion at all. As a black man in America, I’m aloud to have my own thoughts on who I choose to support and who I choose not to support. …My support of President Trump has been consistent.”

ICYMI: This morning, I joined @CNN to discuss the importance of diverse thought and political ideology in the Congressional Black Caucus. As a young Black man born into the inner city, my perspective and conservative ideals should be welcomed to the CBC, not ignored. Watch below. https://t.co/dlc9xSXBWT — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 10, 2021

While the caucus has included Republicans in the past, the group currently has no GOP members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

