In an episode of Stephen Bannon’s “Real America’s Voice” podcast, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she does not believe in evolution and accepts the teaching of the Bible instead.

During a discussion regarding theories that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory and purposefully leaked into the public, both of which have not yet proven true, Greene said there is no need for scientific research and development because God exists, HuffPost reported.

“Why is there any need to create a virus that could spread rapidly to a population, to make people sick and kill them? That is a bioweapon,” Green said.

As Changing America previously reported, there is a strong movement that is convinced without scientific evidence that COVID-19 was part of a gain-of-function experiment by the Wuhan Institute of Virology that got leaked to the public.

As controversial as it seems, the purpose of gain-of-function research is to “supercharge” an existing disease to learn more about creating a cure or preventive measure.

When the former Trump White House strategist asked Greene if she “buys into” the gain-of-function method, her response was that she does not believe in evolution — or in other words, Greene thinks scientists are incapable of developing something into a new and complex form.

“I don’t believe in evolution,” Greene told Bannon. “I don’t believe in that type of so-called science. I don’t believe in evolution. I believe in God.”

A Gallup poll from 2019 found 40 percent of Americans believe God created humans as described in the Bible.

