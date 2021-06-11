https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-mcdonalds-targeted-by-hackers-customer-data-breached-in-south-korea-and-taiwan

In an exclusive report, The Wall Street Journal stated that fast-food giant McDonald’s has been the latest American corporation to be targeted by hackers.

“McDonald’s Corp. said hackers stole some data from its systems in markets including the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan, in another example of cybercriminals infiltrating high-profile global companies,” reported The Wall Street Journal. “The burger chain said Friday that it recently hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, prompted by a specific incident in which the unauthorized access was cut off a week after it was identified, McDonald’s said. The investigators discovered that company data had been breached in markets including the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan, the company said.”

“In a message to U.S. employees, McDonald’s said the breach disclosed some business contact information for U.S. employees and franchisees, along with some information about restaurants such as seating capacity and the square footage of play areas,” the Journal added. “The company said no customer data was breached in the U.S., and that the employee data exposed wasn’t sensitive or personal. The company advised employees and franchisees to watch for phishing emails and to use discretion when asked for information.”

According to the home of the Big Mac, the hackers were able to obtain “customer emails, phone numbers and addresses for delivery customers in South Korea and Taiwan,” as well as “employee information including names and contact information” in Taiwan.

The corporation noted that the breach didn’t include customer payment information. They also explained that the breach was not a ransomware attack, in which hackers demand payment before control and/or data is returned.

“McDonald’s will leverage the findings from the investigation as well as input from security resources to identify ways to further enhance our existing security measures,” the company said.

Numerous major corporations have been targeted by hackers in recent months. Earlier this week, The Daily Wire reported that hackers “successfully breached the internal servers of Electronic Arts, a giant of the gaming industry that has published iconic games such as Battlefield, The Sims, and the FIFA and Madden franchises.”

“We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen,” an EA spokesperson told Motherboard in a statement. “No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Meanwhile, in early June, 20% of U.S. beef capacity was “wiped out” by a cyberattack on JBS S.A., a Brazilian company that is the largest meat processing company in the world.

“JBS’s five biggest beef plants in the U.S. — which altogether handle 22,500 cattle a day — halted processing following a weekend attack on the Brazilian company’s computer networks, according to JBS posts on Facebook, labor unions and employees,” reported Bloomberg. “Those outages wiped out nearly a fifth of America’s production. Slaughter operations across Australia were also down, according to a trade group, and one of Canada’s largest beef plants was idled.”

