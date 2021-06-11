https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-self-described-marxist-blm-co-founder-erects-35000-fence-electric-gate-around-1-4-million-property

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, a once self-described “trained Marxist,” has reportedly put up $35,000 worth of fencing and an electric gate around her $1.4 million secluded Los Angeles home, where the population is reputedly less than 2% black.

As highlighted by Fox News, a neighbor who spoke to a subcontractor told DailyMail.com that the erected wooden fence around the pricey property, in addition to other “exterior improvements,” totaled up to around $35,000.

“It will have an electronic gate at the driveway portion, a walk up door, and call box, and other safety measures, cameras – you know, to keep the riff raff out,” the neighbor said. DailyMail.com reported that “photos of the property reveal the fencing and gate project was near completion.” On May 17, as Cullors was buried with backlash over her uncovered lavish living, the activist announced her resignation from the BLM organization. During a 2015 interview, Cullors “said both she and fellow BLM co-founder Alicia Garza were ‘trained Marxists,’ and that ideological theory had been influential in building the BLM movement,” The Daily Wire reported last year.

In a video posted in 2020, the BLM co-founder “set the record straight” about her ties to Marxism — kind of.

“Am I a Marxist? I am a lot of things,” she said in the video. “I do believe in Marxism. It’s a philosophy that I learned early on in my organizing career. We were taught to learn about the systems that were criticizing capitalism. We were taught to understand why there were philosophies that were criticizing capitalism.”

Cullors added that “everybody called Martin Luther King a communist…up until he was assassinated. … And now, everybody loves Dr. Martin Luther King. Nobody talks about his work as being work that was terrible or bad.” As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Cullors also “acknowledged that communism has failed around the world but said, ‘so has capitalism.’”

Last month, Daily Wire host Candace Owens blasted Cullors by questioning why the activist was purchasing pricey homes in predominately white neighborhoods if white people are her supposed “oppressors.”

Owens told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that some $25 million dollars raised by BLM were directed toward “building a black movement.” “Apparently, the ‘black movement’ was Patrisse moving herself, a black woman, into other areas of the communities of people that she claims are oppressing black Americans,” Owens mocked. “Why doesn’t she want to live amongst black people?” she asked. “Why is she choosing to move herself into an all-white neighborhood? These are important questions.”

Owens also mockingly commended Cullors for staying true to her “communist” values. “She has my respect because she’s unapologetic in her approach. She’s telling you what she is. She’s a Marxist. So Marxists steal money from other people and they enrich themselves until the people that they stole from are poor. And so she has stolen money from other people on the pretext of a lie that is Black Lives Matter.” “I mean, you have to kind of appreciate the honesty; she’s not hiding by any means, you know. … She’s a communist through and through, and she’s been unbelievably unapologetic in her approach,” Owens added.

Related: Candace Owens On BLM Founder: If ‘White People Are So Bad, Why Doesn’t She Want To Live Amongst Black People?’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

