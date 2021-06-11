https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-robinson-gop-stand-up-fight

Republican Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, delivered a fiery speech at the state’s recent GOP convention and told his fellow party members that they all must battle against President Joe Biden and his administration turning America into a “socialist hellhole.”

What are the details?

Robinson — who garnered headlines in 2018 after

his impassioned pro-Second Amendment remarks at a city council meeting and then followed that last fall by becoming the state’s first black lieutenant governor — told fellow Republicans that “we’ve got to run to the trouble!”

Sounding very much like a preacher in the pulpit, he noted that on 9/11 he watched “people running away from those burning buildings, running away in horror” but that he also “saw policemen and firemen running to those buildings — basically running to their deaths to go help others because they saw trouble, and they knew that they were needed!”

Robinson told fellow Republicans “that’s got to be us on this day, right here. We’ve got to run to the trouble, folks!”

And in addition to the Biden administration’s socialist ways, he said the trouble is found in militant leftist groups.

“The trouble is Antifa that wants to roam the streets and beat you into submission,” Robinson declared. “The trouble is Black Lives Matter that claims to care about the lives of black people, but it’s turned a blind eye” to violence in black communities that’s “taking lives at a genocidal rate!”

‘No reason to be afraid’

He then explained why Republicans shouldn’t shrink from the challenge.

“And we’ve got all the right in the world on our side,” Robinson said. “And there ain’t no reason to be afraid. And there ain’t no reason to not take the challenge dead on. ‘Cuz I’m gonna tell you who we come from, folks. We don’t come from some weak, jelly-back, spineless people. That’s not who we come from — none of us! And it doesn’t matter what color you are, what nation your folks hailed from, how much money you got; we all share the same name: We are Americans!”

He then connected the heroism of soldiers from America’s past wars to the heroes of 9/11 “who ran toward those burning buildings. That is who you share your heritage with. You do not share your heritage with a weak and ineffective people who cower at the sign of trouble. You share your heritage with a strong and brave people who are determined to hold on to their freedom and for the freedom of future generations.”

In a kind of benediction, Robinson told listeners that “it’s time for us to stand up and be that generation. It’s time for us to stand strong and proud to remember who we are.” He added that “it’s time to put on our packs. It’s time to fix those bayonets. It’s time to get ready — because we got a fight on our hands” to save freedom for future generations.

Here’s the clip:

Anything else?

North Carolina’s governor is Roy Cooper — a Democrat. And while one might assume Cooper would be thrilled to serve with the state’s first black lieutenant governor, it was difficult to tell after Cooper’s recent State of the State address during which he reportedly failed to even acknowledge Robinson — who was right there presiding over the address.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

