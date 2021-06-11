https://hannity.com/media-room/running-defense-abc-cbs-others-ignore-ilhan-omar-comparing-us-to-taliban-hamas/

DEM CIVIL WAR: Leaders Rebuke Omar, Tlaib Says ‘No Freedom of Speech for Muslim Women in Congress’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9 hours ago

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib scolded her own House Leadership on social media Thursday; saying they should “be ashamed” for “tone policing” their minority members.

“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” the group of leaders wrote.

“To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC (International Criminal Court) cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel,” Omar said Thursday.

“I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems,” she added.

Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

“Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color,” claimed Tlaib shortly after Omar’s statement.