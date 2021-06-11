https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/see-if-you-can-spot-the-difference-compare-contrast-time-magazines-biden-vs-trump-covers/
Earlier we told you about TIME Magazine’s laughable cover about Joe Biden’s upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin:
Biden takes on Putin https://t.co/8o1tsTV7LD pic.twitter.com/TQGYoSYDF6
— TIME (@TIME) June 11, 2021
Compare that to how TIME covered Trump’s summits with Putin, and by “covered” we mean reality didn’t matter:
Media bias? What media bias! 😂 @TIME pic.twitter.com/56nCevPGTJ
— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 11, 2021
See if you can spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/pp9XZ4J0bU
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2021
@TIME when a President caves to Russia vs. @TIME on Orange Man Bad pic.twitter.com/Wh3Sc0GDCj
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 11, 2021
One thing’s for sure:
“The corporate press is the enemy of the people.” —- @michaelmalice https://t.co/4t2mGzDY71
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 11, 2021
Bingo.
Trumps hair on Putin. Just little less subliminal message than Joseph Goebbels would put out.
— OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) June 11, 2021
Holy hell @TIME you have zero regard for reality these days, huh? https://t.co/RHdukqv0FM
— Art Vandelay (@BlueImagery) June 11, 2021
President Trump drew a harder policy line with Russia than either the Obama or Biden administrations. https://t.co/mUGyAoRzVy
— Shannon Hooper (@ShannonHooper) June 11, 2021
Since when has the media cared about reality? They’ve got Dem narratives to help push!