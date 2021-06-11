https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/see-if-you-can-spot-the-difference-compare-contrast-time-magazines-biden-vs-trump-covers/

Earlier we told you about TIME Magazine’s laughable cover about Joe Biden’s upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin:

Compare that to how TIME covered Trump’s summits with Putin, and by “covered” we mean reality didn’t matter:

See if you can spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/pp9XZ4J0bU — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2021

@TIME when a President caves to Russia vs. @TIME on Orange Man Bad pic.twitter.com/Wh3Sc0GDCj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 11, 2021

One thing’s for sure:

“The corporate press is the enemy of the people.” —- @michaelmalice https://t.co/4t2mGzDY71 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 11, 2021

Bingo.

Trumps hair on Putin. Just little less subliminal message than Joseph Goebbels would put out. — OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) June 11, 2021

Holy hell @TIME you have zero regard for reality these days, huh? https://t.co/RHdukqv0FM — Art Vandelay (@BlueImagery) June 11, 2021

President Trump drew a harder policy line with Russia than either the Obama or Biden administrations. https://t.co/mUGyAoRzVy — Shannon Hooper (@ShannonHooper) June 11, 2021

Since when has the media cared about reality? They’ve got Dem narratives to help push!

