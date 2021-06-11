https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/see-if-you-can-spot-the-difference-compare-contrast-time-magazines-biden-vs-trump-covers/

Earlier we told you about TIME Magazine’s laughable cover about Joe Biden’s upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin:

Compare that to how TIME covered Trump’s summits with Putin, and by “covered” we mean reality didn’t matter:

One thing’s for sure:

Bingo.

Since when has the media cared about reality? They’ve got Dem narratives to help push!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...