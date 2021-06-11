https://www.oann.com/sen-ted-cruz-pressures-ncaa-on-transgender-issues/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-ted-cruz-pressures-ncaa-on-transgender-issues

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT – Friday, June 11, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently questioned the NCAA for their policy on transgender athletes and fairness in women’s sports. On Wednesday, Mark Emmert, the president of the nonprofit organization, appeared before the Senate to testify about college athlete compensation.

When Cruz was able to speak, he pressured the organization on threats to punish states who don’t allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. The Republican then voiced his concerns about how political the NCAA has become regarding women’s sports laws.

“Now, it used to not be controversial to observe that there are biological differences between boys and girls, and when it comes to athletics, there are,” stated the Texas lawmaker. “Can be significant physical advantages for those who are born biologically male in terms of strength and size, and that’s why we have girls sports and boys sports and men’s sports and women’s sports in organized athletics.”

Sen. Ted Cruz to NCAA President Mark Emmert: “It used to not be controversial to observe that there are biological differences between boys and girls…. There can be significant physical advantages for those who are born biologically male in terms of strength and size…” pic.twitter.com/UpTmCJIocr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2021

The NCAA claimed it’s trying to provide an inclusive balance while not putting women athletes at a disadvantage. The association has threatened to pull state championships from states who do not allow transgender athletes to play on teams associated with their gender identity.

