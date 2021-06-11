https://www.theblaze.com/news/burger-king-shooting-video-racist

A shocking surveillance video showed the moment a violent argument between a Burger King customer and employees moved into the parking lot and turned into a shooting in Glendale, Arizona.

The video, taken in March and obtained by KSAZ-TV, showed a customer angrily accosting employees inside the restaurant after arguing with them in the drive-thru.

Police said that the customer was identified as 22-year-old Dakota Kern, who was riding in the car with her friend who was picking up a Postmates order at the restaurant.

She claimed that one of the employees called her friend a racial slur, and they responded by throwing objects at them, hitting one employee in the stomach.

The feud then continued into the parking lot when Kern attempted to leave and the employees went outside to take a cellphone photograph of her license plate.

That’s when the video shows Kern pull a gun and fire at the employees. She chases one of the employees around the back of the restaurant.

Police say that one bullet hit the headrest of a car that was passing by the incident, and another struck a separate unoccupied car, but no one was hurt.

Kern was arrested by police later at her home in Phoenix and charged with eight counts, including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five other charges.

Police said that she told them she believed she saw a black object in one of the employee’s hands at the time of the shooting.

“When [Kern] was confronted with the fact that she continued chasing and shooting at the victim as he ran away, she admitted to this and admitted it was not reasonable to continue shooting,” said the arrest report.

Kern was on probation at the time of the incident.

Here’s the video of the alarming incident:







Argument in Glendale Burger King ends in gunfire | FOX 10 News



youtu.be



