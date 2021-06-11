https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/sorry-politico-and-other-blue-checks-but-boris-johnson-did-not-give-joe-biden-a-framed-photo-of-frederick-douglass-printed-out-from-wikipedia/

Earlier today, Politico reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson President gave Joe Biden a framed photo of Frederick Douglass that was “printed out from Wikipedia”:

Biden’s gift to Boris: A $6k bike handmade in Philly, complete with a blue helmet bearing the American and British flags. Boris Johnson’s gift to Biden? “A framed photo of anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass printed out from Wikipedia.”https://t.co/mJg3hjhyYQ — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) June 11, 2021

Now, as much as we want this story to be true. . .

. . .it’s not true:

sorry to be this person but I’ve looked into this and alas, No. 10 Downing Street did *not* just print out a picture it found on Wikipedia. https://t.co/IJ5UOGxsdo — Nora Biette-Timmons (@biettetimmons) June 11, 2021

The photograph is actually “of an image of Douglass from a mural in Edinburgh”:

Boris Johnson did not give Biden a photo of Frederick Douglass printed out from Wikipedia. He gave him an original photograph of an image of Douglass from a mural in Edinburgh. The image was painted by the artist Ross Blair. The photo was taken by Melissa Highton. https://t.co/1Rap12dY1l — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 11, 2021

“Too good to check”:

This “BoJo gave Biden a picture printed out from Wikipedia” fantasy is one of the all-time examples of an absurd story people ran with because it was, as they say, too good to check. True story here: https://t.co/9sDV8Z3Xu8 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 11, 2021

This is “…one of the all-time examples of an absurd story people ran with because it was, as they say, too good to check”:

The image of Frederick Douglass was painted by Ross Blair and the photograph was taken by Melissa Highton – a UK-US dual national.

Mr Blair told BBC Scotland he was surprised to receive a call from the Home Office a few weeks ago asking for permission to give the image to the president. The street artist said: “It’s a great honour and a massive global platform.

“To think it could potentially be hanging on a wall in the White House is fantastic and very exciting. It is a great accolade and acknowledgement.” ***

