https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/south-carolina-man-buying-atv-killed-by-seller-he-met-through-facebook-marketplace-deputies-say/SF27VLR7NVA3VAJMAPLOST2H3M/

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man was killed Wednesday by a seller he met through a social media marketplace when he went to buy an all-terrain vehicle from him, investigators said.

>> Read more trending news

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Presley, 34, took his wife and two children to buy the ATV around 12:30 p.m. from Edward Stokes, WIS reported.

Presley gave $4,600 to Stokes, 17, who had brought a 13-year-old boy with him, the News & Record reported. Presley loaded the ATV on a trailer attached to his SUV.

Presley’s wife, Kayla Cox, said Stokes then started “acting strange” and she got “a feeling something bad was about to happen.” That was when Stokes attacked Presley. Cox said her husband offered Stokes whatever he wanted. Stokes grabbed Presley by the back of his neck and shot him, deputies said.

Stokes then pointed the gun at Presley’s wife, forcing her and her children from the vehicle. Stokes and the 13-year-old then got in and drove off, investigators said.

Deputies found the SUV abandoned about seven miles away. Deputies found Stokes walking around 3:30 p.m. along a road between the crime scene and where the SUV was dumped.

Presley died at the scene.

Stokes was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of armed robbery. His name was released because he is being charged as an adult.

The younger male who was with Stokes is also facing charges, although these charges have not been released. He has not been named because he is not charged as an adult.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

