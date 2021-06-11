https://www.oann.com/study-democrat-voters-dont-know-what-their-party-stands-for/

According to a new study, Democrat voters are having trouble describing exactly what their party stands for. A memo by Lake Research Partners shows voters don’t have a “clear positive vision” of the Democrat Party’s principles.

The majority of voters said they aren’t hearing enough about what Democrats have accomplished or how they are standing up for their voters. This particular study was commissioned by the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC.

The memo noted that without President Trump on the ballot as clear opposition or a stronger definition as a party, Democrats risk losing voters in the 2022 election cycle.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) agenda is so far-left she can’t even sell it to her own party. He criticized the New York Representative during an interview Thursday.

McConnell was responding to a tweet by Ocasio-Cortez, where she warned Democrats that time is precious and noted their majority in Congress needs to move now.

During the Obama admin, folks thought we’d have a 60 Dem majority for a while. It lasted 4 months. Dems are burning precious time & impact negotiating w/GOP who won’t even vote for a Jan 6 commission. McConnell’s plan is to run out the clock. It’s a hustle. We need to move now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2021

The top Republican also said its been made clear Democrats don’t have enough support to drop the filibuster in order to pass their radical left agenda. The Senate minority leader argued that the Democrat agenda is not in the middle and won’t find much appeal for it on either side of the aisle.

