https://www.dailywire.com/news/survivor-of-maos-china-critical-race-theory-is-racist-china-used-wokeness-to-install-communism

A Chinese woman who survived the brutal Chinese communist regime of dictator Mao Zedong is warning Americans that the same things that happened during the Chinese Cultural Revolution are now happening in the United States.

Xi Van Fleet, whose impassioned speech to a Virginia school board went viral earlier this week, joined Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night to further elaborate on the similarities between what happened in China and what is happening in the U.S. right now.

“Okay, I just want to let the American people know that what’s going on in our school and in our country is really a replay of the Cultural Revolution in China, and I want people to see the similarities and the similarities are terrifying,” Van Fleet said. “They use the same ideology, and same methodology, even the same vocabulary. And with the same goal. The ideology is Cultural Marxism. And we were divided into groups as the oppressor and oppressed. And here we use race, and they’re the use class. And the people here who have a different review, were labeled racist. But in the Cultural Revolution, the label is counterrevolutionary. So it is a hat that fits all. And once the hat is on your head, your life is ruined.”

“And the take out methodology is also very similar. It’s cancel culture, we basically canceled the whole Chinese civilization pre-communism,” she continued. “And we changed our school names, street names, store names; we changed even our personal names. My name is Xi and I was named after the city I was born, Xi’an. She means West; it also refers to the imperialism. So I wanted so bad to change my name because I want to be more communist. I’m glad my parents convinced me not to. And the vocabulary is even the same wokeness. And to be specific, we use class wokeness. In Chinese it is [phrase spoken in Chinese], your level of wokeness determine your chance to get the promotion or to get benefit and who decide your level of wokeness and is the party leaders.”

A couple of minutes later, Van Fleet warned that “freedom is fragile, and we can lose it anytime if we don’t defend it.”

“And there’s a lot of Chinese Americans who have the same experience and share my point of view,” she continued. “And I know that more and more people will still step up and share their stories and tell the American people critical race theory is not anti-racism, it is itself is racist. It’s divisive, it’s destructive, and it is dangerous.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: More developments tonight on how parents and common sense Americans are pushing back against the destructive far-left critical race theory ideology that’s infiltrating America’s schools. Just listen to how one Virginia mom who actually survived Mao’s China eviscerates her local school board amid the district’s critical race theory push, take a look at this. [START VIDEO] XI VAN FLEET: I’ve been very alarmed by what’s going on in our schools. You are now training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China, all of this seems very familiar. The Communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people; the only difference is they used class instead of race. … This is, indeed, the American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. The Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our schools. [END VIDEO] HANNITY: And down in the great state of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to be a beacon of hope against his far-left lunacy, as the Florida Board of Education has approved the governor’s rule banning teaching of critical race theory in the state’s public schools. Joining us now for reaction Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, along with the mother you just saw in that video, Xi Van Fleet is with us. You were six years old when the Cultural Revolution began in China. And you’ve spoken eloquently about what it was like in school and posters hung in hallways and teachers and students would attack each other for being ideologically in impure. Can you explain what you experienced and the similarities you see? XI VAN FLEET: Okay, I just want to let the American people know that what’s going on in our school and in our country is really a replay of the Cultural Revolution in China, and I want people to see the similarities and the similarities are terrifying. They use the same ideology, and same methodology, even the same vocabulary. And with the same goal. The ideology is Cultural Marxism. And we were divided into groups as the oppressor and oppressed. And here we use race, and they’re the use class. And the people here who have a different review, were labeled racist. But in the Cultural Revolution, the label is counterrevolutionary. So it is a hat that fits all. And once the hat is on your head, your life is ruined. And the take out methodology is also very similar. It’s cancel culture, we basically canceled the whole Chinese civilization pre-communism. And we changed our school names, street names, store names, we changed even our personal names. My name is Xi and I was named after the city I was born, Xi’an. She means West, it also refers to the imperialism. So I wanted so bad to change my name because I want to be more communist. I’m glad my parents convinced me not to. And the vocabulary is even the same wokeness. And to be specific, we use class wokeness. In Chinese it is [phrase spoken in Chinese], your level of wokeness determine your chance to get the promotion or to get benefit and who decide your level of wokeness and is the party leaders. HANNITY: Yeah, and you speak, and you speak from real experience. I mean, you have six years old, but you live 20 years under this oppression. And it sounds like out of the lessons you learned under Mao, and the revolution. You see this group think now appearing in America and you’re trying to warn Americans that you don’t want to go down this road. … XI VAN FLEET: I just want people to know that freedom is fragile, and we can lose it anytime if we don’t defend it. And there’s a lot of Chinese Americans who have the same experience and share my point of view. And I know that more and more people will still step up and share their stories and tell the American people critical race theory is not anti-racism, it is itself is racist. It’s divisive, it’s destructive, and it is dangerous.

Related: Black Ivy League Professor: ‘Truly Anti-Racist’ Parents Must Pull Kids From School That Teaches CRT

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

