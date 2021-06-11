https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-unvaccinated-people-india-skull-and-crossbones

Vaccine passports have been one of the hottest topics over the last several months in the U.S. as a growing portion of the population gets vaccinated. Activists and officials have debated whether Americans should be required to carry proof of vaccination in order to go about their daily lives and enjoy the “privilege” of exercising the freedoms they enjoyed before the government locked them down during the pandemic.

For example:

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) instituted the “Excelsior Pass,” which requires New Yorkers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test before entering theaters, stadiums, and other businesses.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has been pushing private venues and churches to create “vaccinated-only” sections in their facilities and is requiring employers to confirm employees’ vaccine status and to force employees to wear a badge to show that status.

And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) put the onus on businesses and churches to require maskless entrants to show proof of vaccination.

But these examples are nothing compared to what is going on in some parts of India.

Reuters reported Thursday that police in rural parts of the country, including the Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh state, are forcing unvaccinated citizens to wear signs with a skull and crossbones.

The signs include text that declares, “Do not come near me, I am not vaccinated. Please stay away from me,” Reuters said.

Image source: YouTube video screenshot

Why emblazon their own people with the universal warning of danger? According to authorities, it’s “to teach them a lesson.”

“Watching the low vaccination rate in our district we decided to honour the people who got vaccinated, but then we also found a large number of people who were not vaccinated,” Niwari police told Reuters. “So to teach them a lesson and encourage them to get vaccinated, we administrated an oath to get them inoculated as soon as possible.”

Folks who have done the will of the state are given signs with the colors of the nation’s flag with text proclaiming “I am a nationalist,” Reuters said.

Image source: YouTube video screenshot

According to the outlet, only 14% of Madhya Pradesh residents have received at least one vaccine shot so far. And places like Niwari have some of the lowest inoculation rates in the nation.







Skull and crossbones sign given to unvaccinated in rural India



