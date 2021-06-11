https://www.dailywire.com/news/teen-unloads-on-virginia-school-board-your-proposed-policies-are-dangerous-and-rooted-in-sexism

Jolene Grover, a teenager, slammed Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) during a speech at a county school board meeting this week over how the county’s woke policies are harming students.

Fox News reported:

The policy followed a previous one, 1040, that committed the county to providing an equitable, safe and inclusive working environment regardless of “sexual orientation, gender identity” and other individual characteristics. The more recent proposed policy – 8350 – states in a draft that “students should be allowed to use the facility that corresponds to their gender identity.” … Grover is an eighth grader whose mom pulled her out of an LCPS school last year after seeing various controversial policies emerging. She is currently homeschooled. … In an interview with Fox News Thursday, Grover said she worried that LCPS’ new rule would lead to girls being harassed and assaulted.

“Two years ago, I was told policy 1040 was just an umbrella philosophy, and you weren’t going to allow boys into the girls’ locker rooms. But here you are doing just that,” Grover said to the school board. “Everyone knows what a boy is, even you. Your proposed policies are dangerous and rooted in sexism. When woke kids asked me if I was a lesbian or trans boy because I cut my hair short, it should tell you these modern identities are superficial.”

“My guidance counselor’s response to my concerns about bathroom privacy and safety was, ‘Well, there’s stalls in the bathrooms,’” she continued. “Now boys are reading erotica in the classrooms next to girls, and you want to give them access to girls locker rooms and you want to force girls to call those boys ‘she.’ You do this in the name of inclusivity while ignoring the girls who will pay the price. Your policies choose boys’ wants over girls’ needs.”

WATCH:

Loudoun County 8th grade girl trashes school board for letting boys into girls rooms: “Two years ago, I was told policy 1040 was just an umbrella philosophy and you weren’t going to allow boys into the girls’ locker rooms. But here you are doing just that.” pic.twitter.com/dvp8gudHXE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

