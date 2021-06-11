https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/the-g7-summit-has-only-just-gotten-underway-and-this-is-already-the-best-thing-to-come-out-of-it-photo/

The G7 summit is off to the races! And from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be a hell of get-together:

g7 family photo pic.twitter.com/91kf1eQkGa — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 11, 2021

Don’t you wish you were there?

This photo is weird. I don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/MalWFZqAID — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) June 11, 2021

The photo is weird. And we don’t get it either.

Which actually makes it perfect fodder for mockery and memery and all-around entertainment.

Looks like a TV morning exercise show pic.twitter.com/BM4ppT49NB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 11, 2021

Governing Body by Jake! — Judah (@Judahe) June 11, 2021

This just looks like G7 action figures — Cybil (@Cybil) June 11, 2021

Ok, this hand-painted miniatures craze is getting out of control. https://t.co/66OshtzK5F — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 11, 2021

It’s just before the TikTok dance-off. — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) June 11, 2021

Actually I’m sitting here waiting with anticipation to see which one gets the red rose from Putin. https://t.co/MSMcP32SSE — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 11, 2021

‘Kirk to Enterprise, 9 to beam up’ https://t.co/XgtFvXBnYt — Angry Robot (@angryrobotbooks) June 11, 2021

Just out of frame at top: Godzilla’s right foot https://t.co/fj1RWWEfj4 — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) June 11, 2021

Check it:

Fantastic.

Attempt to merge robotic capitalist potentates into one towering Robot Supreme ends in shameful failure. pic.twitter.com/DVZMe5Acyy — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 11, 2021

which trap door will open first? vote now on your phones https://t.co/G71kPoeTGB — tiny snek comics (@tinysnekcomics) June 11, 2021

What album cover is this? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/inqzAy016E — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) June 11, 2021

The G7 Summit only just started and we already know this photo will be the highlight.

