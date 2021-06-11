https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/the-g7-summit-has-only-just-gotten-underway-and-this-is-already-the-best-thing-to-come-out-of-it-photo/
The G7 summit is off to the races! And from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be a hell of get-together:
g7 family photo pic.twitter.com/91kf1eQkGa
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 11, 2021
Don’t you wish you were there?
This photo is weird. I don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/MalWFZqAID
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) June 11, 2021
The photo is weird. And we don’t get it either.
Which actually makes it perfect fodder for mockery and memery and all-around entertainment.
Looks like a TV morning exercise show pic.twitter.com/BM4ppT49NB
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 11, 2021
Governing Body by Jake!
— Judah (@Judahe) June 11, 2021
This just looks like G7 action figures
— Cybil (@Cybil) June 11, 2021
Ok, this hand-painted miniatures craze is getting out of control. https://t.co/66OshtzK5F
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 11, 2021
It’s just before the TikTok dance-off.
— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) June 11, 2021
When does “YMCA” start? https://t.co/W5InYu9BB7
— John Whistler (@johnawhistler) June 11, 2021
Actually I’m sitting here waiting with anticipation to see which one gets the red rose from Putin. https://t.co/MSMcP32SSE
— Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 11, 2021
‘Kirk to Enterprise, 9 to beam up’ https://t.co/XgtFvXBnYt
— Angry Robot (@angryrobotbooks) June 11, 2021
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 11, 2021
Just out of frame at top: Godzilla’s right foot https://t.co/fj1RWWEfj4
— Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) June 11, 2021
Check it:
— Michael Deppisch (@deppisch) June 11, 2021
Fantastic.
Attempt to merge robotic capitalist potentates into one towering Robot Supreme ends in shameful failure. pic.twitter.com/DVZMe5Acyy
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 11, 2021
Rapture-ready! https://t.co/fj1RWWEfj4
— Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) June 11, 2021
which trap door will open first? vote now on your phones https://t.co/G71kPoeTGB
— tiny snek comics (@tinysnekcomics) June 11, 2021
What album cover is this? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/inqzAy016E
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) June 11, 2021
The G7 Summit only just started and we already know this photo will be the highlight.