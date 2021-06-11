https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/the-g7-summit-has-only-just-gotten-underway-and-this-is-already-the-best-thing-to-come-out-of-it-photo/

The G7 summit is off to the races! And from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be a hell of get-together:

Don’t you wish you were there?

The photo is weird. And we don’t get it either.

Which actually makes it perfect fodder for mockery and memery and all-around entertainment.

Check it:

Fantastic.

The G7 Summit only just started and we already know this photo will be the highlight.

