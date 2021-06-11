https://bigleaguepolitics.com/the-george-w-bush-center-is-still-pushing-for-amnesty/

Although he’s been out of office for over a decade, George W. Bush is still exerting influence behind the scenes.

Writers like John Binder of Breitbart News have covered the George W. Bush Center, Bush’s public policy think tank, and its relentless push for amnesty ever since Donald Trump left office.

Binder recently covered a piece that Bush Center executives Natalie Gonnella-Platts and Jenny Villatoro penned at the Dallas Morning News, where they called for an amnesty of the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the US. They argued that this amnesty is a necessary component of a broader border security strategy.

“Immigration reform in the United States is essential to assuring that we have a secure and efficient border, a system flexible enough to handle changes in migrant flows, and the capacity to treat each migrant with dignity,” the Bush Center writers declared.

They added:

Any comprehensive plan on Central America and immigration reform should address gender inequity and gender-based violence. How can anyone be expected to thrive when her day-to-day priority is simply to survive? The United States needs to recognize that gender-based violence and gender inequity drive migration.

Binder has picked up on a pattern of behavior that Bush and his think tank cronies have engaged in the past months, which reflects a concerted effort to pass amnesty:

The op-ed is part of a larger amnesty coalition where Bush has lobbied Republican lawmakers for months to craft an amnesty for illegal aliens with the Biden administration — including increases to legal immigration levels beyond their already historically high rates.

The Bush Center has teamed up with a coalition of pro-Big Business groups such as the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, New American Economy (a group that receives funding from Michael Bloomberg) and the Texas Association of Business. This coalition also features taxpayer-funded refugee contractors who are constantly looking for opportunities to resettle refugees within the US.

Binder did make an interesting point about the Bush Center’s current amnesty push resembling the amnesty proposal that George W. Bush pushed throughout his presidency:

Bush’s plan is merely a revitalization of his highly unpopular “Any Willing Worker” policy from the early 2000s, where his administration sought to open the nation’s borders to millions of illegal aliens willing to take low-wage jobs from Americans while increasing legal immigration to drive down U.S. wages in the labor market.

The Biden administration has taken a radical departure from its predecessor with regards to immigration. By scrapping polices like Remain in Mexico and not entertaining tougher measures to secure the border or tighten legal migration as well, foreign migrants have taken notice and are flooding the Southern border. Binder illustrated how the current level of migrant influx is placing downward pressure on U.S. wages:

Already, current immigration levels put downward pressure on U.S. wages while redistributing about $500 billion in wealth away from America’s working and middle class and towards employers and new arrivals, research by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has found.

People shouldn’t forget that Bush nearly got an amnesty approved during his administration. However, thanks to a bipartisan assortment of politicians ranging from Tom Tancredo to Bernie Sanders, there was enough opposition to Bush amnesty’s plan that led to its eventual demise.

However, the fight to stop mass migration is far from over. After all, the framework of modern liberalism. Americans live under dictates that countries like America must embrace diversity via mass migration, without any regard to the potential socio-economic and political effects of such policies.

In light of this political reality, America First advocates will have a fight on their hands throughout the next decade as the ruling class tries to find every way possible to push mass amnesty.

