Even some of her Democratic colleagues must be tired of Rep. Ilhan Omar. This tweet by Omar set off 12 Democratic colleagues who happen to be Jewish.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

After due deliberation, the 12 Democrats sought a “clarification” from Omar. This story by Jewish Telegraphic Agency’s Ron Kampeas provides the background.

Punchbowl News reported yesterday that “there were two statements drafted by this group — a ‘harsh’ and a ‘less harsh’ alternative. The ‘less harsh” statement was eventually issued….” Big mistake.

In response to the statement issued by Rep. Sherman and the 11 co-signers, Omar “clarified” her tweet.

Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the ICC isn’t comparison or from “deeply seated prejudice”. You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought us that the truth can’t be hidden or silenced forever. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

In her original tweet Omar declared the United States and Israel guilty of “unthinkable atrocities” along with Hamas and the Taliban. Although she holds herself out as supporting adjudication before some fact-finding body, Omar has already found the named parties guilty.

Omar has perfected the art of victimhood. It is the approach that has served her so well in fending off inquiries concerning her fraudulent 2009 marriage to her brother (Ahmed Elmi).

In another tweet Wednesday night Omar added that “every time I speak out on human rights I am inundated with death threats” and served up a recording of one such message. She blamed Rep. Mo Brooks, FOX News, and “a political culture — in both parties — that allows and often fuels Islamophobia.”

Omar also derided her 12 Democratic colleagues’ demand for “clarification” as “shameful” and found them guilty of “islamophobic tropes” that she declared “offensive” as well.

And that’s not all. She can’t take it anymore! “[T]he constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Unfortunately, however, she can bear it. Indeed, she revels in it. She is a master of the art. Having been lashed by her wet noodle, Omar’s Democratic critics now declare themselves pleased with her!

Democracies should never be lumped in with terrorists. I am pleased @Ilhan heard our concerns about her tweet, issued a clarification, and agrees with our point. I hope all can avoid such offhanded statements in the future as we work together to support American jobs & families. pic.twitter.com/iLLdnf6hrC — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) June 10, 2021

And the Democrats’ congressional leadership issued an unusual joint statement celebrating Omar’s “clarification.”

Everything is clarifying in its own way.

