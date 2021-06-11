https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/11/jason-lewis-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2/
- RushLimbaugh.com: Rush Audio: Why Climate Change Is a Signature Issue on This Program – 08.08.17
- RushLimbaugh.com: Scam Professor on the “Geometry of Whiteness” – 07.26.18
- RushLimbaugh.com: Brokaw Speaks for Self-Loathing, Guilty White Liberals Everywhere – 11.05.08
- RushLimbaugh.com: Mattis Advises Biden to Take “America First” Out of National Security – 11.24.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: And Now Sound Bites About El Rushbo – 11.02.11
- Breitbart: Joe Biden: ‘Not A Joke’ — Global Warming the ‘Greatest Threat’ Facing America
- CNSNews: ‘China Is Not Our Only Challenge’; Defense Secretary Wants $617M to Counter ‘Damaging Effects of Climate Change’
- Military.com: Top General Pressed on Biden Remark About Climate Change’s Threat to US
- NBC: Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says
- TownHall: A New Study Shows, Again, That Hydroxychloroquine Works
- Townhall: Six Bombshell Revelations from Fauci’s Emails
- FOXNews: Victor Davis Hanson: America is suffering from ‘prolonged adolescence’
- Axios: Half of the pandemic’s unemployment money may have been stolen
- FOXNews: Half of all unemployment money was stolen by criminals during pandemic, experts say
- The Hill: Bipartisan Senate group announces infrastructure deal
- New York Times: Bipartisan Group of Senators Say Tentative Infrastructure Deal Reached
- FOXNews: Rep. Smith challenges Biden budget director on ‘absolutely absurd’ use of term ‘birthing people’
- Wall Street Journal: U.S. Inflation Is Highest in 13 Years as Prices Surge 5%
- CNSNews: Federal Taxes, Spending and Deficit All Set Records Through May
- Wall Street Journal: From Beans to Burgers, Food Is Getting More Expensive
- The Hill: Deutsche Bank issues dire economic warning for America
- FOXNews: Wife on husband being shot while jogging in Atlanta suburb: ‘People are moving because they feel unsafe’
- FOXNews: Florida Publix shooting kills 3, including child, investigators say; suspect among the dead
- New York Post: North Dakota teen girl dies after random attack while skateboarding
- New York Post: Man robs NYC Chase Bank one day after he’s freed in another heist
- Yahoo: Jane Fonda criticizes Biden’s climate policies, says he’s failed to enact ‘bold’ strategies
- Washington Post: Gore pressed Biden to stick with climate plans as liberals fear White House is softening its agenda
- Military Times: Senator, SECDEF go head-to-head on so-called ‘woke’ military
- Breitbart: Healthcare Journal: ‘Whiteness’ Is a ‘Malignant, Parasitic-Like Condition’ Creating ‘Perverse Appetites’
- APA: On Having Whiteness
- WND: White teacher quits teaching Spanish, cancels herself for upholding white supremacy
- Politico: Biden’s message as he lands in Europe: America’s back
- CNN: Jeffrey Toobin is back at CNN eight months after exposing himself on Zoom
- Boston Globe: Fitchburg High graduate asks school to award $40,000 scholarship to another student
- New York Post: Islanders anthem singer loving ‘magical’ fan performances
- Newsday: Islanders national anthem singer Nicole Raviv: ‘It felt like something truly special’
- Breitbart: SCOTUS Reverses Lower Court Decision on Firearm Possession
- ClimateDepot: Author of 1975 Newsweek global cooling article, Peter Gwynne, issues partial ‘mea culpa’