https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/time-mag-becomes-pravda-picture-dementia-patient-taking-putin-new-low-garbage-journalism/
This is the latest pile of garbage the fake-news mainstream media is feeding the American people.
They do this on a daily basis.
But this TIME Magazine cover would make even Joseph Stalin blush.
The dementia patient is going to take on Putin.
Advertisement – story continues below
Meanwhile, in the real world…
Joe Biden got lost today at the G7 and Nurse Jill had to come rescue him.
TRENDING: BREAKING: FREIGHT TRAIN OF STATE DELEGATIONS COMING FRIDAY — 9 States Will Visit AZ Audit Center – ONLY ONE PALLET LEFT TO COUNT
Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA
— The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
What a complete embarrassment.