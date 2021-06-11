https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/time-mag-becomes-pravda-picture-dementia-patient-taking-putin-new-low-garbage-journalism/

This is the latest pile of garbage the fake-news mainstream media is feeding the American people.

They do this on a daily basis.
But this TIME Magazine cover would make even Joseph Stalin blush.

The dementia patient is going to take on Putin.

Meanwhile, in the real world…
Joe Biden got lost today at the G7 and Nurse Jill had to come rescue him.

What a complete embarrassment.

