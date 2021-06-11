https://www.oann.com/tokyo-olympics-coronavirus-expert-says-focus-is-to-minimise-risk/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tokyo-olympics-coronavirus-expert-says-focus-is-to-minimise-risk



A woman walks outside the security fence of Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) built for Tokyo Olympic Games, that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski A woman walks outside the security fence of Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) built for Tokyo Olympic Games, that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

June 11, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Completely shutting out the coronavirus will be too difficult and the focus on COVID measures should be on risk minimisation, said a Tokyo 2020 Olympic coronavirus expert on Friday.

He added that organisers will need the full cooperation of athletes and foreign delegations in order for the coronavirus measures to work.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is scheduled to start on July 23, amid concerns that the event would potentially spread the virus and burden local medical systems.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

